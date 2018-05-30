ROGERSVILLE — Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union welcomes Misti Race as the new manager of the facility’s Rogersville branch.
Race spent the past six years in increasingly responsible roles at Educators Credit Union in Southeast Wisconsin, most recently serving as an assistant branch manager, a company spokesperson said.
“We are fortunate to welcome an experienced, energetic leader who understands credit unions’ importance to communities,” CEO Ron Scott said. “More importantly, Misti embraces ACFCU’s mission of walking alongside members as they grow in their financial knowledge and improve their financial wellness.”
Race holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ashford University and said she looks forward to serving Rogersville and the surrounding community, “with a full suite of financial products and services”.
“People trust the expertise of ACFCU’s team, and the credit union offers a lot of unique resources as a Community Development Financial Institution,” she said. “I’m excited about contributing to that in a way that helps the community.”
