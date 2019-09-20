BULLS GAP — Bulls Gap VFW Post 9683 recently partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to provide a mobile food bank to veterans in need.
The mobile food pantry made its first stop at the VFW on Sept. 17, but it is set to make regular appearances. Tammy Collins, who is the president of the post’s Auxiliary, told the Review that the food bank will be visiting on the third Tuesday of every month from 11a.m. to 12p.m. Both needy veterans and their families can take part in the program.
“We chose this time of month just to help individuals in between checks,” Collins told the Review. “We want to help get them through that hump at the middle of the month.”
Collins also noted that you don’t even have to have a mode of transportation to take advantage of the program, as home-bound veterans and their families can call the post and request deliveries.
Veterans Serving VeteransThe food distribution at the Bulls Gap post is just the first in Second Harvest’s new Veterans Serving Veterans program.
Second Harvest will partner with area veterans’ organizations to set up their mobile food pantry. If distributions are successful, these partnering organizations will eventually have a permanent food pantry installed with the help of Second Harvest.
In the case of Bulls Gap, the mobile food pantry will visit on the third Tuesday of every month until April of 2020. At that point, the post and Second Harvest will evaluate the program to see what they need in order to establish the permanent food pantry.
9.5 percent of area veterans at or below the poverty levelThe idea for this program came when Second Harvest employee, AmeriCorps member and veteran Phil Robinette began to notice the sheer number of veterans living in Northeast Tennessee who are at or below the poverty level and often in need of food.
“There are 41,994 veterans living in the eight-county service area of Second Harvest,” reads a Second Harvest press release advertising the new program. “Of these, 3,989, or 9.5 percent, live at or below the poverty level according to census.gov…Officers at the county Veterans’ Service Offices informed the food bank that there is a total of 93 homeless veterans, and 498 who visit their offices each month and need food assistance.”
Thus, Robinette, started working to find grant opportunities to feed these veterans and their families.
“We got grants through Food Lion Charitable Foundations and BAE Systems to fund these pantries, because we know that there are veterans all across our region who need assistance,” Second Harvest Community Relations Manager Josie Russell told the Review.
Robinette did some research and found that veterans are actually more likely to accept help if it is coming from another veteran or veteran agency. Thus, the structure for the new program was born.
“We want them to feel comfortable asking for help and know that there is help out there,” Russell told the Review. “This is just one of the populations that we (Second Harvest) serve, but I believe that it’s an underserved community.”
Robinette began reaching out to organizations throughout Northeast Tennessee to gauge interest in the program. That is where the Bulls Gap post came into play, as Collins noted that they were the first post to sign up.
“We’re hoping to branch out once the story hits the paper and readers see what is really going on,” she said. “We’re hoping that will help others to step up. There are opportunities available and not just for other VFWs — for anyone who is interested in serving veterans.”
“We’d like to see them in each of the eight counties that we serve,” Russell added.
This would include Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Not a veteran but still need help?You don’t have to be a veteran to receive help from Second Harvest, as they serve around 40,000 people per month through their many programs.
“We are the food bank,” Russell told the Review. “We are kind-of the storehouse for the food, and we get it out to agencies all across our eight-county region.”
Second Harvest also works closely with Of One Accord Ministries in both Hawkins and Hancock counties.
“They get food from us, and then they are the boots-on-the-ground in the community that get the food distributed to people who need it. We also take our mobile food pantry out into housing communities, senior centers, or anywhere there’s a need, to remove the barrier of transportation. We want to have as many places available within the community as possible.”
Russell also noted that the type of food provided by the organization naturally will vary according to what is available.
“We try to bring fresh produce when we have it,” she said. “We even have some sweets out there right now that are really popular. But, one of our big pushes is to provide nutritious food.”
She also noted that these programs are intended as supplements rather than a method to feed families for an entire month.
“This food is not enough to get recipients through an entire month, and we know that,” she said. “That’s not the purpose of it. It’s to be used in addition to other means. They can use SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits if they want to, and we have people who can help them sign up for that service. It’s a combination of things to help sustain them through the month.”
For more information on Second Harvest, or for a list of locations where you can find help, call (423) 279-0430 or visit https://netfoodbank.org/.
For more information about the Bulls Gap VFW or to schedule a food delivery for home-bound veterans, call Tammy Collins at (432) 393-1131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.