SNEEDVILLE — Sneedville’s Friendly Farm is hosting an ongoing fall festival on the Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 26.
Admission is $10 per person aged two years and up.
The farm’s owner, Jodie Moore, explained that the farm’s address is 1104 Rebel Hollow Road, Tazewell, though it is actually located in Sneedville.
If you’re coming from out of town, the Friendly Farm website explains – whether your GPS recognizes the town as Tazewell or Sneedville -- “the GPS usually brings you right to us, just be sure and set it while you have service.”
Fall Fun
“We’re a working farm and livestock operation that lets people come out, visit, and actually interact with all of the animals,” Moore said.
The farm offers barrel train, hay and pony rides and a pumpkin patch. They also have a petting farm with over 200 animals including pigs, goats, rabbits and chickens.
“We are a relaxing place to come and just enjoy the creatures,” Moore said.
Oct. 26 will feature trick-or-treating on the farm and a costume contest, with the winner receiving $50.
Friendly Farm also hosts school field trips, birthday parties and numerous farm-related classes for both children and adults.
Fresh food and homemade items
Moore also explained that she is always trying new farm projects.
For example, visitors can now purchase homemade goat milk soap that is made from the very goats on the farm. They also recently sent their first sheep fleeces to the mill to be turned into worsted weight yarn, some rug yarn and some felted yarn that will eventually make dryer balls.
As their website explains, Friendly Farm offers “many wonderful options to feed your family using local, healthy food,” as they sell pork, lamb and rabbit meat and eggs from their free-range chickens.
They are also working to raise funds to start a goat dairy that they will call Daisy Doe Dairy.
How it all started
Friendly Farm has been open for two years in Sneedville, but the owners ran a similar operation in Blount County for four years before coming to Sneedville.
The owners began hosting a fall festival when they were still located in Blount County and brought the idea with them when they transitioned to Sneedville.
“I actually didn’t grow up on a farm,” Moore said. “I had a friend that wanted to do a corn maze and wanted me to look into how to do it. I told him, ‘to do a corn maze, it really ought to be a farm,’ and he replied that he had always wanted to be a farmer. So, he kind of put the idea in my head.”
Moore then began looking for some abandoned property that she could lease.
“From there, we started Friendly Farm,” she said. “I have three boys, CJ, John and Hunter, and they dearly love it. So, we decided that this was what we wanted to do, and we started it for ourselves. Now, we own the property in Hancock County.”
Moore explained that she and her sons together run the entirety of the farm.
“We all enjoy it,” she said. “It’s something different every day.”
For more information on Friendly Farm or any of their events, call 865-247-1874, email friendlyfarm63@gmail.com, or visit www.friendlyfarm4fun.com.
