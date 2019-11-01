SNEEDVILLE – The Hancock County Indians led much of the game against the West Greene Buffaloes Friday night before finally falling 35-18.
A hard rain fell for most of the game, which was filled with big plays and injuries. It was also the final regular season home game for the Indians’ senior players, who were honored at halftime.
The Buffaloes scored on the third play of the game on a long pass. The point after made it 7-0 with just 56 seconds played. The Indians had good field position after Gabe Turner returned the kickoff to the 42 yard line. Ethan Short ran for a first down but Hancock County eventually had to punt. The Buffaloes lost a fumble and the Indians took advantage. Darran Collins ran for a first down setting up a touchdown plunge by quarterback Ethan Short. The point after kick was missed and West Greene led 7-6 at the 8:41 mark of the first quarter. The Indian defense held on fourth down to stop their next drive, giving the Indians the ball at the Indians 47 yard line. Jadon Royston ran for a first down and later in the drive Short would run for a first down on fourth and short. West Greene was called for a face mask to move the ball to the 16 yard line.
At the beginning of the second quarter the drive stalled and the Indians turned the ball over on downs. West Greene fumbled on the next play and it was recovered by Preston Hatfield for the Indians. Short carried the ball to the 2 yard line but was injured on the play. Royston took a direct snap and carried into the end zone, the PAT was missed and the Indians led 12-7. That lead was short-lived as the Buffaloes scored less than a minute later on a long run and it was 14-12 West Greene. Darran Collins was pressed into quarterback duty and led the Indians down the field. Royston had two long runs and the Buffaloes were called for a face mask. On the next play Collins was hurt, and West Greene was called for another face mask. Short came back in to complete the drive. Royston scored with 3:01 left in the half. The Indian defense held on the next Buffalo drive and the Indians led 18-14 at the half.
At halftime the senior Indian players were honored, with the downpour continuing into the second half.
Hancock County got the ball to start the second half. Treybeon Cooper was inserted at quarterback. Jadon Royston had several hard runs as the Indians drove down the field, but a fumble would stop the drive. West Greene took the lead for good on a long run and PAT made the score 21-18.
In the fourth quarter, the Indians had to punt and the Buffaloes scored on a long run with 8:54 left in the game to make it 28-18. Cooper had a nice return on the kickoff but the Indians were called for a block in the back, putting the ball back to their 30 yard line. The Indians had a long gain on a screen pass from Cooper to Royston, but another fumble ended the drive. West Greene scored the game’s final points on a long pass with 4:31 to go. Hancock County suffered an interception and the Buffaloes ran out the clock.
Jadon Royston had a big game for the Indians, gaining 161 yards on 24 carries for two touchdowns. He also had one reception for 30 yards. Ethan Short had 48 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown before his injury. Treybeon Copper was pressed into service at quarterback and completed 2 of 5 passes for 33 yards. On defense Preston Hatfield led the way with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
“I told my team I was pleased with how they competed and how they responded when adversity hit,” Coach Gibbs said. “I was disappointed in some of the personal foul penalties. We must play with more composure throughout the game. We have a lot of work to do in order to be ready for the playoffs.”
The Indians will host a TSSAA playoff game on November 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.