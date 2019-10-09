ROGERSVILLE – As the Review reported in “Cherokee High School reaches level five distinction”, CHS recently earned its second consecutive school-wide composite growth score of ‘five’ with the release of the 2018-2019 TNReady and TVAAS (Tennessee Value Added Assessment System) scores.
In light of this distinction, CHS highlighted its numerous CTE (Career Technical Education) programs during the 2019 Media Tour of Schools.
CHS offers numerous CTE classes
CHS currently offers 19 CTE (Career Technical Education) programs covering a wide range of subjects with the idea that students will learn hands-on skills that will be useful after high school.
Students can either take CTE courses as an elective or be a “CTE Concentrator,” which is a student who takes three or more courses in one ‘pathway’ and tentatively plans to make a career out of a CTE program.
Booker explained that CHS averages between 140 and 170 “CTE Concentrators” out of each graduating class, which usually contains around 260 students.
“I have 13 highly-qualified folks who teach our kids every day (in CTE programs),” said CTE Principal Byron Booker. “A lot of these folks came from industry, so they know their content.”
Students can also earn numerous industry certificates through the CTE program, and around 140 were earned by the 2019 graduating class.
Booker also explained that, as of this school year, JROTC will be considered as part of the CTE program. CHS also began offering Electromechanical Technology this year, replacing the Industrial Electricity program the school had for the past few years.
“It (the Industrial Electricity program) was affiliated with the LEAP grant,” Booker explained. “When the LEAP grant was not renewed, Industrial Electricity was not offered by the state, so we switched programs. This is actually better for our students because IE is only one component of the new Electromechanical Technology program. It will also include Industrial Maintenance, Advanced Manufacturing and Welding.”
He did note, however, that with a new program comes a need for new equipment, so the school is in the process of ordering that and setting it up.
New health science suite in the works
As part of the expanding CTE program, the school is also in the process of creating a health science suite that includes the two Health Science teachers’ classrooms as well as a skills lab.
“This allows students to have hands-on experience within the construct of what they’re learning here,” Booker said. “We’ve also just received a grant, so we’re going to be able to upgrade our lab … We actually need to upgrade our hospital beds.”
Through CHS’s health science program, students are able to graduate high school with certifications that would allow them to enter the job market should they so desire. For example, students can receive CCMA (Certified Clinical Medical Assistant) and, new for this school year, CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) certificates.
They also offer a few medically-focused dual-enrollment courses.
“We will eventually, probably by year’s end, be a testing site for the CNA certification,” Booker explained. “That means our students are going to be able to test here in our own skills lab. If you do a little bit of research, most of the time you’re looking at a 25 to 35 percent increase in passage rate when kids can test on their own ‘home field’.”
Culinary Arts
The CHS Culinary Arts program actually provided homemade breakfast snacks for the Media Tour of Schools that included sausage balls, muffins doughnuts and fruit.
Whitney Roberson, who has been the CHS Culinary Arts instructor for three years, noted that she has worked to expand the program and give students more opportunities to learn, saying “there’s a wide range of things they learn in culinary.”
The program features an industrial-grade kitchen and enrolls roughly 75 students each semester, with classes being divided into two levels based on difficulty.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve gotten interested in competitions,” Roberson said. “We compete in the National Gingerbread Competition every year, we’ve done the Junior Chef Competition and we do SkillsUSA.”
They also cater for several school events such as the senior breakfast, eighth-grade night and school plays. They also join with VHS Culinary Arts to provide the Of One Accord meal.
“In the class, students learn knife skills as well as how to make muffins, sausage balls and pizzas,” Roberson said. “They learn how to grill, so we do chicken and pork chops. If the budget allows, sometimes we even do steak. They learn how to make pastas, so they do chicken alfredo as well as different sauces and stocks. Cake week seems to be the students’ favorite. Each student prepares their own cake, and I teach them how to ice them and decorate them.”
Agriculture students learn to propagate plants
CHS also has two agricultural science teachers and a fully-operational greenhouse.
“Right now, in our ‘Intro to Ag. Science’ class, they are learning about plant propagation,” Booker added. “Then, we use that to start the seedlings and propagate. Those are some of the plants that we grow throughout the year and then sell in the spring.”
He went on to say that the Agricultural Science program consists of classes on Agricultural Mechanics, Greenhouse Management, Horticulture Science and even some classes on welding, construction and electrical.
In addition to the new programs featured at the 2019 Media Tour of Schools, CHS also has several other award-winning programs, such as the Robotics team and the JROTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.