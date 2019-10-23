CARTERS VALLEY COMMUNITY — After receiving multiple letters of rejection in the past, Hawkins County is again trying to bring clean water to the residents near the Carters Valley Landfill, which is located at 2825 Carters Valley Road.
District 3 Commissioner Danny Alvis is working with Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee, FTDD (First Tennessee Development District) and several community leaders to apply for a CDBG (Community Development Block) grant that would extend the existing public water services into Gravely Valley Road and Cobb Road.
Ken Rea, who is FTDD Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development, explained that there are several roads off of Carters Valley Road that currently do not have public water services, but the project must be split into phases in order to increase the likelihood of winning the grant. The first phase includes the aforementioned Gravely Valley and Cobb Roads. If the county wins the grant and complete this first phase, there is a possibility that the same services could be brought to Tipton Lane and Mt. Zion Road.
“Gravely Valley and Cobb Roads had the most people per distance of line, so that’s the one we tried to get to first because knew it had a better chance to score higher,” Rea said. “The other areas are a little more sparse.”
An ongoing problem
Gravely Valley Road directly connects Stanley Valley Road and Carters Valley Road. Cobb Road is a small offshoot from Gravely Valley.
Alvis explained that First Utility District provides water to homes on Carters Valley Road, and Rogersville’s Water Department does the same for homes on Stanley Valley. Residents on small back-roads like Gravely Valley and Cobb are left to use wells or springs as their source of water. However, many of these wells and springs are producing water that is unclean.
Scott Rutledge is a resident of the nearby Amis Chapel Road and owns a farm on Gravely Valley. He has also been an outspoken advocate for clean water in the area for many years.
“I’ve been around there all my life, and we’ve been promised water for 35 years — since the landfill has been there,” he said. “I have sent letters to the Governor and talked directly with state representatives. The owner of the landfill has even been helpful.”
Bacteria found in the water
“We did bacteria tests on the project,” said Ken Rea of FTDD. “We had to randomly pick 10 houses, and a representative of First Utility District went to those houses and took a sample from the spicket. We tested both wells and springs, and 9 of the 10 that we tested were positive for bacteria.”
As unfortunate as it may be, Rea explained, in his experience, it is not uncommon for a well in East Tennessee to test positive for bacteria.
“Of the homes that we test in this area, probably 65 to 70 percent test positive for bacteria,” Rea said. “It’s not a good situation, but, on the flip side, it’s not an uncommon situation. If you’re healthy, it’s probably not an issue. But, if you’re sick, compromised in some way, really young, or really old, that’s probably not what you want to be doing.”
Landfill is not to blameIn response to the age-old question of whether or not the Carters Valley Landfill has caused the aforementioned bacteria in the water, Rea said “no.”
“We talked to TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation), and they have monitoring wells all around that landfill,” Rea said. “That landfill has been around 20 to 30 years, and they’ve not had anything showing recently in their test wells.”
He went on to explain that this contamination could come from a number of environmental factors.
“A lot of times, people get surface run-off that will affect a spring, and sometimes it will get into the shallow wells,” he said. “Bacteria can be on something as small as bugs crawling through the woods. If you have anything from the surface influencing your water, bacteria set up.”
Rutledge also agreed, saying “we’ve never blamed any of this on the landfill.”
“Bacteria and E-Coli in the water doesn’t necessarily mean that it comes from the landfill,” Rutledge said. “That could come from deer waste or something in a creek or at a spring. Shallow wells and springs are worse, but deeper wells don’t seem to be too bad.”
Rea also noted that, as part of re-applying for the grant, FTDD may test the area’s water for other possible contaminants in the future.
Not financially feasible“We’ve applied for grant funds on two separate occasions — in 2017 and 2018 — and were not funded,” Rea said. “The need is still there, and the water needs some help.”
When applications are submitted for CDBG grants, they are scored according to several factors and ranked accordingly. The project’s ranking determines whether or not it will be funded.
These scoring factors include the economic factors of the county, ‘project need,’ which Rea explained is based on the cleanliness of the available water supply, and the number of people affected.
“There were probably 10 to 15 applications submitted the last time we submitted, and the state has the money to fund anywhere from one-third to one half of the applications,” Rea said. “So, if 15 are submitted, they will probably fund eight and not fund seven.”
He went on to explain that, in the previous two years that they applied for this grant, the Carters Valley project was actually at the bottom of the list of projects that applied in regard to their score.
“The only thing that was weak about it was the number of people it affected,” he said. “When it competes with other projects from across the state, it always scores low in the number of people served. We’re competing against projects that may have 50 or 60 homes being affected, and there are only around 25 homes on Gravely Valley and Cobb Roads combined. It’s still a good project, but it just doesn’t have the density of other projects.”
And this number doesn’t seem to be increasing because, as Alvis explained, “No one wants to move to an area close to a landfill, the landfill is here, and it’s going to stay.”
“We’re still looking at what to do”Since they applied for this grant twice before and were not funded, Rea explained that he and the others involved are still “looking at what to do this time” and have not officially made any decisions or turned in their application.
“We’re looking at a couple of different options, but it’s really hard to do this project,” Rea said. “The utility district we’re working with is trying to help us. But, when you add water lines with few people, there’s not a lot of revenue coming in versus the expense of the line. There doing everything they can within reason to help us, but without the grant funds, the project doesn’t make sense.”
So, unfortunately, the project cannot be completed until the project receives some form of grant funding.
He went on to explain that grant applications are due in February, and the recipients are notified the following October.
“We just found about last year’s applications a few days ago,” he said. “We actually took a year off last year, but we submitted for this grant the two previous years.”
“We’re not giving up”“First Utility District has offered to put up some money towards the grant,” Alvis said. “The manager up at the landfill has agreed to put up some if we can secure the grant. They’re willing to work with us, but there’s only so much they can do. We’ve got to come up with some money elsewhere. It’s just too expensive for these people to undertake.”
Alvis is no stranger to the tedious grant application process, as he was actively involved in extending Rogersville’s water coverage to Stanley Valley Road.
“We got it through three different grants, but we didn’t have enough money to connect all the crossroads,” he said. “But we have tried. The community came together, we were able to do it in Rogersville, and the community can do it in this area. It’s just a matter of knowing what to do. Unfortunately, there’s just not enough households right now.”
“There’s a lot of people who want to help this area,” Rea explained. “There’s definitely a need. We’re just struggling to find a way to fund it.”
“But we’re not going to give up,” Alvis said. “That’s one thing for sure.”
