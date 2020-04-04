I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel, “The Watsons Go to Birmingham”.
My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about. I wanted to learn about Tennessee because last year my mom, dad, brother and I went to Tennessee. I loved it! It was peaceful and so pretty that I can’t wait to return and visit more places.
I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Tennessee, interesting facts about the state, and what visitors can do there. They can write to me at my school’s address. If they could also include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, I’d greatly appreciate it.
Thank you for your time and consideration!
Kaley Gallagher
C/o Queen of Peace Catholic School
4508 Vistula Road
Mishawaka, IN 46544
