SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Indians got a big home win Tuesday night, Jan. 28, 2020, in a low-scoring game, topping the Cumberland Gap Panthers 49-46.
The Indians played some great defense in the first quarter, leading 11-4. The Panthers made some runs but the Indians held on for the win.
Chandler Ferguson led the Indians with 11 points. Storm Ramsey scored all eight of his points in the third quarter and Joe Ferguson added six points.
