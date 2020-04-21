ROGERSVILLE — To help keep parishioners safe during the COVID-19 crisis, Rogersville First Baptist Church has been televising its Sunday services on Holston Connect TV (channel 17) and Spectrum (channel 198).
Now, the church is making its “cable TV” space available on Sundays for use by other houses of worship that would like to also telecast their own services, on a “space available” basis, at no cost.
Ben D. Chambers, Director of Media Ministries, told the Review that the church feels this is one way that it can reach out and partner with other churches in the community to share technology that can allow pastors to reach more people with the gospel of Christ during this time of uncertainty.
For more information, pastors or other church leaders may contact Ben by phone at 423-921-2165, or by email at bendchambers30@gmail.com.
