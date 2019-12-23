MOUNT CARMEL — Kenneth Earl “Ken” Burchfield, Jr., 45, of Mt. Carmel, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center, in Kingsport, TN, after a period of declining health.
Born in Prince Georges, Maryland, Ken had resided in Laurel, MD, Callahan, FL, and grew up in Surgoinsville, TN.
He was a 1993 “honors” graduate of Volunteer Comprehensive High School, in Church Hill, TN, and was a former employee of BAE Systems & U.S. Fence Company.
He attended Freedom Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel, TN, in the past.
Ken was very talented vocally and musically, playing several instruments, and was a handyman who enjoyed doing building, remodeling, and mechanic work.
He was proud to be an organ donor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Burchfield, on September 2, 2017; maternal grandparents, Oscar O’Dell and Myrtle Rhodes Watson; paternal grandparents, Sam “S.J.” and Gladys McLain Burchfield; paternal great-grandparents, Thomas P. and Maggie Leah McLain; uncles, Lynn Burchfield, Randall Burchfield, Harley Mauk, and Bill Paulk; aunts, Rosemarie Furlow and Effie Burchfield; grandmother-in-law, Pauline Price Horton; great aunts, Ethel Lee Cradic, Verna Gilbert, Ada Smith, Opal McLain, Blanche McLain, and Margorie McLain; great uncles, Ed, Elmer, and John McLain and Thurman Gilbert, Herman Cradic, and Allie Smith; cousins, Barbara Burchfield Vanover and Nancy Jo Krajewski; and several great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.
Ken is survived by his wife, Amy Baker Burchfield; son, Lucas Burchfield; father, Kenneth Burchfield; mother-in-law, Kathy Baker; grandfather-in-law, John Horton; sister-in-law, Kelly Seymour and husband, Mike Seymour; brothers, Brian Burchfield and his mother, Pauline Burchfield; O’Dell Burchfield and wife, Bridget Burchfield, and Jay Burchfield; nieces, Cheyenne, Haleigh, Willow Grace, and Jasmine; nephews, Austin, Brock, Bradley, and Elijah; aunts, Vivian Oyola and husband, Lou Oyola, Bonnie Paulk, Naomi Mauk, Lisa and Lane Burchfield; uncles, Wayne Burchfield and wife, Donna, Ronald, Terry, and Timmy Burchfield, and Dale Furlow; great aunts, Lola Henry and husband, Freddie Wayne Henry, Vesta Dobbs, Naomi Blevins; and numerous cousins, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Freedom Independent Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel, TN. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with his brother, Brian Burchfield and his best friend, Chris Holder, officiating. Music will be provided by Brian and Chris.
The family would like to say Thank You for all your prayers, thoughts, concerns, calls, messages, food, flowers, visits, and acts of kindness during this time. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Holston Valley’s 5th Floor ICU, and Pastor Andy Sensabaugh and James Sensabaugh for the use of the church for the memorial service.
Oak Hill Funeral Home, of Kingsport, TN, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.