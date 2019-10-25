SNEEDVILLE — A second half rally was not enough for the Hancock County Indians as they fell on homecoming night to the Cumberland Gap Panthers 35-18.
The Indians fell behind 28-0 but outscored the Panthers 18-7 the rest of the way.
The Panthers came out on fire, marching down the field to score with 7:52 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0. They converted a fourth down on the drive. After holding Hancock County to a 3 and out, the Panthers scored again, this time on a fourth down pass to make the score 14-0.The Indians offense showed a spark late in the quarter when Ethan Short hit Darran Collins with a 23-yard pass.
On the second play of the second quarter, Short’s pass was intercepted. The Panthers quickly scored on a run to make it 21-0. On the next series the Indians suffered a lost fumble. They would score again to make it 28-0 with 3:54 to go until halftime. The Indians got on the board before halftime. Treybeon Cooper returned the kickoff 35 yards. Short ran up the middle for 47 yards and a touchdown, The Indians failed on the point after and trailed 28-6. On the next procession the Indian defense stopped the Panthers for the first time in the game. The Indians got the ball back and Short passed to Josh Bolden for 41 yards. With time running out in the half Short was sacked on the last play.
In the third quarter, the Indians had a long run by Jadon Royston which set up a two-yard touchdown run by Short. The pass for the PAT fell incomplete but the score tightened to 28-12. The Indian defense held again, but in spite of another long Royston run, the Indians had to punt the ball back to the Panthers.
Cumberland Gap drove down the field and scored on a short pass and the score was 35-12 early in the fourth quarter. On the next drive Royston ran for a first down on a fake punt. He then had another long run. He carried for a touchdown from five yards out. The Panther then went down the field and ran out the clock to end the game.
Jadon Royston had a big game, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Short had 87 yards rushing with two touchdowns and passed for 70 yards. On defense Preston Hatfield had nine tackles; Royston added seven while Cooper had six.
“Even though we got down early, I was happy with how my team responded and never gave up,” Coach Gibbs said. “I challenged my team at halftime to display more toughness than we did last week and I think we did that.”
The Indians will be at home again this Friday for Senior Night as they host West Greene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.