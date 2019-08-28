MOUNT CARMEL — A large crowd gathered for the Aug. 22, 2019, Mt. Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, as they awaited the board’s decision on an ordinance that would eliminate the position of city manager. In the end, it was decided that Mike Housewright will remain as Mt. Carmel’s City Manager.
Because of Alderman Steven McClain’s out-of-order motion during July’s meeting to “eliminate the city manager position and for the authority of that position to go to the board as a whole,” an ordinance was put on this month’s agenda that allowed the BMA to vote on the matter.
This was a topic of much discussion, as Mayor Chris Jones began the meeting by saying, “We’re trying to go in a positive direction, and that’s the purpose of the City Manager.”
“I think Mike Housewright is a real asset to Mt. Carmel,” said visitor Alan Cloyd as he addressed the board.
Hawkins County Commissioner and Mt. Carmel resident Ray Jessee also spoke in favor of Housewright.
“Eliminating the position of city administrator is going to create even bigger problems,” Jessee said at the meeting. “Who do these aldermen propose to do this work that’s currently being done by Mike? Does anyone on the board have these qualifications? I’ve heard the town only had one applicant the last time they advertised — when Mr. Housewright took the job.”
Though it was McClain’s July motion that resulted in the BMA voting on the matter, when the board came to this item on the agenda, McClain said, “I think this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read.”
He went on to explain that, through his July motion, he intended for the city manager position to be eliminated and the power to fall to the members of the board. However, the official ordinance that was drafted from his motion would eliminate the city manager position and bestow the power upon the respective department heads.
McClain explained that he disliked the way this ordinance was created because “our department heads are all new … so I don’t think there’s no way that we can put this responsibility on the department heads.”
In regard to his July motion, McClain went on to say, “referring back to last meeting, I never mentioned a word about firing Mike Housewright. I have no intention of firing anybody in this town. What was mentioned was eliminating the City Manager’s position.”
The gathered crowd erupted with laughter and shouting in response.
“Mike hired in here as manager and city recorder,” McClain continued. “He has two job titles. If you take one away from him, he’s still got a job here.”
In a confusing turn of events, McClain then made a motion for Housewright to remain the city manager and to “do away with this (the ordinance).”
“I don’t know who came up with this,” McClain said as he pointed to the ordinance.
“The way we drafted it was based off of the prior ordinance, which gave the board hiring and firing powers,” City Attorney John Pevy said in an effort to explain the ordinance. “But section three can be amended between readings. It can be strengthened between readings. There’s nothing that says ‘if you pass it on first reading as its written, you can’t amend it before second reading’.”
“When you said to put it on the agenda for eliminating the city manager position, this is the only way to do it,” Jones explained.
“But this is nowhere close to what I said,” McClain countered. “I said to give all the authority back to the board. Here, it gives it to the department heads to do the hiring, firing, discipline and promotions. Our biggest problem with this board is that we’re not informed on anything.”
After a continued back-and-forth, the board voted 5-2 on McClain’s new motion for Housewright to remain City Manager. Though McClain and Alderman Jim Gilliam voted against this motion, it still passed.
