CHURCH HILL — “Do you know who you are?” Church Hill Middle School principal Scott Jones often asks his students.
After personally participating in ‘Identity Exchange,’ which is a program centered on the concept of ‘identity’ and knowing who you are as a person, Jones decided to bring the philosophy into CHMS.
“The whole point of this program is like the old story where a gentleman is throwing starfish back into the ocean,” Jones explained. “Someone asks him, ‘Why are you doing that? There are millions of them out here,’ and he responds ‘Because it mattered to that one.’ If we can affect one, two or twelve students who can then go out and affect others, then I believe we’re doing a good thing.”
Jones takes part in Identity ExchangeIn his free time, Jones began studying under Jamie Winship, a former CIA agent who, along with his wife, founded the Seattle-based ‘Identity Exchange’ program.
Jones took part in a 12-week intensive study that included three different weekends in a small group studying with Winship.
“The aim of Identity Exchange is the resolution of conflict within the soul of an individual resolving the beliefs of unworthiness, shame, guilt, fear and abandonment that are not identities, but belief systems acquired through life events,” reads the Identity Exchange website.
Jones explained that he enjoyed the training so much that he asked Winship to come speak with the students at CHMS.
Winship speaks with students at CHMS“When he (Winship) came here, he and I spoke a little beforehand,” Jones said. “He asked, ‘What do you want me to address?’ and I said, ‘In Hawkins County, there is a mindset that probably needs to be addressed. Some of that is a very generic one that is in all of society — the ‘poverty mindset.’ When you boil it down, it says ‘I’m not enough.’ When one believes that, no matter what age you are, it affects you and it affects your life.”
Jones explained that he has seen this ‘poverty mindset’ among many of the CHMS students and hoped that Winship’s speech could help with the problem.
During the presentation, Winship identified two different kinds of time: Chronos time, or chronological time, and Kairos time, which Jones described as “moments in life that define us, and we don’t see those coming.”
Winship explained that getting caught in a “fear loop” can keep people from reaching the Kairos moments.
“The fear loop is very prevalent when we are in a poverty mindset—or any mindset that is negative to us — that keep us from moving forward,” Jones explained.
Winship went on to tell the students that true friends will help steer you towards your Kairos moments.
Though Jones explained that the guest speaker was well-received by students, he knew that one guest appearance in school is not enough to make all the students take the message to heart. Thus, Jones’ new program was born.
I am > enough at CHMSAfter gauging student interest and getting permission from parents, Jones began working with CHMS Music teacher Ashley Guice to set up a rotating, bi-weekly scheduled time during which Jones and Guice work with a small group of students on finding their individual identities.
Each session will last for six weeks. At the end of each session, a new group of students will begin the program.
As of Sept. 20, the first group of students had met twice and, according to Jones, covered around one-third of the total material.
“They’ve done a personality assessment because it’s important to know ‘who am I,’” Jones explained. “They may not have even known that yet. After doing the personality assessment, the follow-up we had today was an exercise I call ‘lies on the floor.’ We had posters with different lies on the floor like ‘I’m unworthy,’ ‘I’m unloved,’ ‘I’m abandoned.’”
Each student was asked to stand next to the lie that they identified with the most. Jones explained that he and Guice participated in the activity as well. After the students had a chance to share their thoughts, they were asked to flip the posters upside down, where they found the ‘truth’ statement that was the opposite of each ‘lie’ statement.
“The point of that exercise was to find out what you’re listening to,” Jones said. “Others may bombard you with negativity, and you may internalize that. But, if you believe the truth and walk in it, you begin to think differently.”
