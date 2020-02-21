A friend in North Carolina sent me a copy of an email which he thinks should be required reading for all non-natives who move to the Southern States of America as soon as they cross the Mason-Dixon Line. He says it would help them become acclimated faster and prevent a lot of misunderstandings.
See what you think.
That guy working at the service station did more exercise on his farm before breakfast than you do all week at the gym. He didn’t have to pay an arm and a leg for the privilege. We call it working for a living.
We have thoroughfares known as “gravel roads.” No matter how slow you drive, you’re going to get dust on your SUV. Drive it or get out of the way. Potholes are like death and taxes. They are forever so get used to driving around ‘em.
The red dirt, it’s called clay. Red clay. If you like the color, don’t wash your white car for a couple weeks .. it’ll be permanent.
Most of us started hunting when we were six years old so don’t panic if you see shotguns piled in the back of a pickup.
Go ahead and bring your $600 fly rod. But don’t cry if a 10-pound mudcat breaks it off at the handle. We have a name for those little minnow-things you fish for — bait.
Pull your baggy pants up. You look like an idiot.
Turn down your loud music. You sound like an idiot.
If that cell phone rings while a bunch of mallards are making their final approach, we will shoot it. You might want to ensure it’s not up to your ear at the time.
There is no “Veggie Special” on the menu at the diner. Order steak, Mama’s Fried Yard Bird (chicken, for those who ain’t cultured enough to know that), or the Chef’s Salad and pick off the two pounds of ham.
Tea, yeah, we have tea. It comes in a glass over ice and is sweet. Very sweet. You want it hot — sit it in the sun. You want it unsweetened — add lots of water.
All soft drinks are properly and generally referred to as Coker-Colers, no mater what flavor or brand. Pop is a sound firecrackers make.
We eat meals together with our families. We pray before we eat. We go to church on Wednesdays and Sundays and we go to high school football games on Friday nights. We address our senior citizens, veterans, and police officers with respect.
Greens, yeah, we have greens, but you don’t putt on them. They’re called turnips and collards. You eat them after boiling with bacon in big iron pots.
We eat catfish, bass, and bream, too. You want sushi? Try the bait shop.
We have pigs. That’s what they smell like. Get used to it.
Grits are ground corn. You put butter, salt, and maybe some sugar and pepper on them.
The “Opener” refers to the first day of deer, turkey and NASCAR seasons. All are quasi-religious holidays. So are the birthdays of Billy Graham and Hank Williams.
Every person in every pickup waves. It’s called being friendly.
We have golf courses. Don’t hit in the water, though. It spooks the catfish and bothers the gators. And if you hit it in the brush, we have things called diamondbacks. They’re not baseball players and they don’t play.
That State Trooper that just pulled you over for driving like an idiot — his name is “Sir,” no matter how young he looks. His daddy may be a local judge so watch your manners ... and your mouth.
We have pine trees. They have sap. It drips from them. Park your fancy SUV under them, and they’ll leave a logo on your hood.
Burn an American flag here, you get your butt kicked. Hard. No questions asked. You can disrespect a lot of things, but Old Glory ain’t one of them.
We don’t care how you do things up North, out West or anywhere else, for that matter. And no, around here, we don’t have an accent, you do.
In most Southern courts, “But Judge, he needed a good whuppin!” is usually a valid defense in an assault case.
Just because you can drive on snow and ice does not mean Southerners can. Stay home the one or two days of the year it snows. If you do run your car into a ditch, don’t panic. There’s no need to call 911. Just wait a few minutes. Three men named Bubba in the cab of a four-wheel drive truck with a case of beer, a tow chain, winch, a “Duck Dynasty” tag on the front, and a couple of huntin’ dogs in the back will be along shortly. Don’t try to help them and don’t insult them by offering to pay for their services. Just stay out of their way. This is what they live for.
You can ask Southerners for directions, but unless you already know the positions of key hills, mobile homes, barns, ponds, large trees, big rocks, and long-dead relatives’ former home-places you’re better off trying to find it yourself.
“Y’all” is singular. “All y’all” is plural. “All y’all’s” is plural possessive.
Get used to hearing, “You ain’t from around here, are you?” Don’t be worried that you don’t understand anyone. They don’t understand you either.
The first Southern expression to creep into a transplant’s vocabulary is the adjective “big ol’”, as in “big ol’ truck”, or “he’s sho’ a big ol’ boy”. “Fixin’” (as in, “I’m fixin’ to go to the store”) is second, “Y’all” is third, “over yonder” is fourth, and “Mama and ‘em” is fifth.
If you hear a Southerner exclaim, “Hey, y’all, watch ‘iss!”, get out of the way or under a heavy piece of furniture ... fast. These are likely the last words he will ever say, or worse still, that you will ever hear.
If it can’t be fried in bacon grease, it ain’t worth cookin’.
If there is the prediction of the slightest chance of snow, your presence is required at local grocery and hardware stores. It does not matter if you need anything. It is just something you’re supposed to do. Also, be aware that the sighting of more than a dozen flakes of snow in the air at one time is justification for calling off school and shutting down large government buildings.
If your male young’un wants to date one of our female young’uns, you should clearly instruct him that the female’s Daddy is second only to God. Treat him as such. Also tell your male young’un to treat the female young’un as if his life depends on it. It does. The Daddy Deity usually is a Harley-ridin’ special forces vet, arm-wrestling champion, and has a dozen firearms and 1,000 rounds of ammo stored around the house and barn. He also has a shovel and several acres of land out back. Do not mess with him.
Any questions?
Smile … and have a great week.
