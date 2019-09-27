SNEEDVILLE — The streets of Sneedville were filled on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, with the sounds of people laughing, children playing, and live gospel music, and some good ol’ fashioned politickin’ while mouth-watering aromas of grilled sausages and other goodies drifted through the air at the county’s annual Appreciation Day. For more photos, see inside this issue of The Eagle.
