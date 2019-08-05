BULLS GAP — On August 3, 2019, Bonnie Loretta Pinkston Jones, age 88, passed peacefully from this life to her eternal heavenly home at the Pinkston home place in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Concord, TN, on July 1, 1931.
Loretta accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl and lived out her life serving others. She loved her family with all her heart and her daily activities demonstrated that love without end. She was a Charter Member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until her death. For over 60 years, she served her Church as Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Director and WMU Director. She also served as Church Treasurer and directed numerous plays which she thoroughly enjoyed. Loretta also served with the first small group of volunteers at the Pregnancy Crisis Center in Morristown.
With a servant’s heart, in the late 1960’s, she worked for the University of Tennessee Extension Office where she visited homes and helped mothers by teaching them how to better care for their families. This included how to sew, knit, crochet, and preserve and can food from their gardens.
In 1972, while her children were in high school, she graduated from what is now the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown where she earned a Licensed Practical Nursing degree.
Her working career centered around Morristown Hamblen and Lakeway Hospitals. Later, she began working for Jose L. Wee Eng, MD. While working full time, she earned her Registered Nursing degree in 1977 from Walters State Community College where she graduated summa cum laude as a member of their first Registered Nursing class.
Loretta worked, caring for others in the medical field, until she retired to care for her husband at home. After his death in 2008, she remained an active retiree by serving for several more years as a Day Surgery Volunteer at Lakeway Hospital. She was an active member in her community in numerous ways. For several years, she served as President of the Bulls Gap Chapter of Family, Community and Education (FCE) Club in Bulls Gap.
Loretta will be remembered for her faith in Jesus, impeccable character and love for her family and her Church.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ernest “Frosty” Jones; mother, Cara Ann Rhea Pinkston; father and step-mother, J.D. “Doolie” and Mamie Lucinda “Lou” Pinkston; brother and sister-in-law, Charles Glenn “Bud” and Shirley Carpenter Pinkston; daughter-in-law, Geneva Atkins Jones; and niece, Melanie Pinkston Stapleton.
She is survived by her son, Vernon Jones of Whitesburg; daughter, Vickie Jones Drinnon and husband Donnie of Whitesburg; sister, Sharon Pinkston Anderson and husband Douglas of Mohawk; grandchildren, Mandy Drinnon Kenner and husband David of Rogersville; Christy Jones Peavley and husband, Jeffrey of Douglas, Georgia; Angie Jones Martin and husband Todd of Whitesburg; and Damon Drinnon and wife Heather of Whitesburg; great-grandchildren, Nolan Kenner; Jeremiah Peavley; Porter, Ella and Holston Drinnon; and Kamryn Martin; step great-grandchildren Catelynn and Carli Martin; niece, Michelle Pinkston Davenport and husband Phillip of Bean Station; nephews, David Pinkston and wife Virginia of Morristown; and Stacey Everhart and wife Karen of Greeneville; several great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Marie Jones Ailshie and husband George of Point Pleasant; and special friend Denise Reece.
The family is grateful to the staff of ALPS Adult Day Services; UT Hospice Services of Morristown, Pamela Freeman of Whitesburg, Sharron Brent of Bulls Gap, and Mary Royston of Persia for the excellent care and comfort our mother received from them over the past weeks.
Pallbearers will be Damon Drinnon, David Kenner, Jeffrey Peavley, Todd Martin, Stacey Everhart, Jimmy Pinkston and Allen Pinkston. Brother Roy Mullins, Dr. Leroy Davis and Brother Rick Dinkins officiating. Visitation will be held at Sunrise Baptist Church Tuesday, August 6 from 4-7 p.m., with funeral to follow. Burial will be at the church cemetery Wednesday, August 7 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta’s name to Sunrise Baptist Church Building Fund, Sunrise Baptist Church, 185 Sunrise Church Lane, Bulls Gap, TN 37711.
Allen Funeral Home in Morristown is assisting the Jones family.
Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website at www.allenfuneralhome.us.
