FARRAGUT — Nancy Livesay Willis, of Farragut, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. Livesay and Matilda K. Livesay; and sister, Carol L. Price.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John D. Willis; son, Nathan Dale Willis, DDS (Kristina); daughter, DeAnne W. Teague; five grandchildren, Chloe Teague, Ian Willis, Nathan Willis, Callie Teague and Dawson Willis; uncle, Jack Livesay; niece, Jennifer P. Miller; nephew, Brent Price and several cousins.
Nancy attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Milligan College, and received her Masters degree from the University of Tennessee. She was a member of Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a Second Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol, a member of Andrew Bogle NSDAR in Knoxville and the Farragut Garden Club.
Private services for immediate family were held on Sunday, April 19, 2020, with interment in Union Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Leonard Turner and cousin Sheldon Livesay, of One Accord Ministry, officiating.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her friends and enjoyed her clubs and Bible studies. Foremost in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ and we are thankful for her testimony.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Farragut, is serving the Willis family.
