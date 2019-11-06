ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville’s Boy Scouts Troop 100 recently held a hand car wash at Rogersville’s Local Heating and Cooling. The Scouts made a total of $175 from their hard work. Local Heating and Cooling will actually match this amount, bringing the total money earned to $350. At the end of November, members of the troop will accompany Local Heating and Cooling employees on a trip to purchase much needed supplies for the Hawkins Co. Humane Society and will personally deliver the supplies to the recipient.
