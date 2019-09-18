Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Allure Spa and Salon
Photo by Allison F. Goley

ROGERSVILLE — On Sept. 11, 2019, members of the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to commemorate Allure Spa and Salon joining the Chamber. The salon, which officially opened several months ago, is owned and operated by Kayla Harrell, with Morgan Linkous serving as the cosmetologist. Between the two of them, the salon offers manicures, pedicures, massages, reflexology, facials, spray tans, waxing, numerous hair services and much more. “It’s come a long way since it got started,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker at the ceremony. “We’re certainly glad you’re here — especially in the downtown district.” The salon is located at 118 South Church Street in Rogersville and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Though the business accepts walk-ins, it is recommended that you call 423-500-0244 to schedule an appointment. They also have a Facebook page, which is located at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Spa/Allure-Spa-and-Salon-610661819423573/, where you can find more information. Pictured at the ribbon cutting are, back row (left to right) — Yvette Munsey, Eddie Buchanan, Stephanie Potts and Andrew Poe; front row — Jackie Charles, Rebecca Baker, Brenda Buchanan, Morgan Linkous, Kayla Harrell, Carolyn Gardner, Ashley Lawson, Debbie Alvis Helton, Debbie Price, Nancy Barker and Samantha Munsey.

Tags