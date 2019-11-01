NASHVILLE — Tennesseans for Student Success, together with Tristar Reads, this week announced the three statewide winners of their 2019 summer reading challenge, including a senior at Hancock Co. High School.
“Eight hundred and ninety-four students logged more than 500,000 minutes reading books this summer,” said Tennesseans for Student Success President and CEO Adam Lister. “When we launched this program, our goal was to keep Tennessee’s students reading and mitigate the summer slide. From our recent 2019 TNReady results, we know there is a continued need to emphasize literacy at every grade level and in every classroom – especially elementary and middle school students. Programs like Tristar Reads are one of the tools to incentivize reading throughout the year, and we are proud to have a hand in student growth.”
Tristar Reads officials were in Sneedville to award a $1,000 college scholarship to Lauren Linden, the statewide High School winner, who read for 10,012 minutes.
Other winners were:
• Elementary School Division – Tallen Haag, 3rd Grade, Robertson County, who read 28,286 minutes; and,
• Middle School Division – Sarah Collier, 7th Grade, Cheatham County, who read 22,955 minutes.
“A commitment to reading is a commitment to success not just in the classroom, but in life,” Lister said. “When students, teachers, parents, and communities embrace the benefits of reading, anything is possible. We are encouraged by the continued interest and growth not just in our three college scholarships, but in keeping literacy skills sharp all year long.”
Running from May 1st – September 7th, Tristar Reads was birthed out of a goal to keep Tennessee’s students reading during the summer months. When students read 20 minutes a day during their summer vacations, they are more likely to return to school ready for success in their next grade. In its fourth year, almost 900 students logged their reading time, reading more than 500,000 minutes this summer, and participating in the summer reading challenge.
For more information on how to participate next year, please visit TristarReads.com.
