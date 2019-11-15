SNEEDVILLE — A recent increase in the cost of internet and phone service by its current provider prompted Road Superintendent Henry Shockley to ask the Hancock Co. Commission on Monday evening for approval to go with another company.
Last month, Shockley said, the department’s billing jumped by more than $70.
The department’s internet service, two voice phones and a “fax” line are served through AT&T, and, with the increase, will boost the cost to more than $9,600 per year, Shockley said.
“They raised our price by more than $70 a month with no excuse why,” he said.
Shockley recommended switching to Point Broadband.
“We can get service through them for $1,737 a year, saving us almost $8,000,” he said.
The department will still have two voice phone lines, with a rollover feature that will transfer a call to the other line if one is in use, plus a separate “fax” line, and will keep its current phone numbers.
The Commission unanimously approved Shockley entering into a three-year agreement with the new provider.
County Mayor Thomas Harrison added that officials are currently in discussions with Point Broadband about the possibility of that company providing service for all county governmental offices.
In other matters, the Commission:
• Tabled, for the second meeting, an updated report from the Hancock Co. Health Department.
• Sheriff Brad Brewer reported collections by his department during the month of October totaled $15,524.90, of which approximately $5,000 was from the sale of old surplus vehicles on the www.govdeals.com website.
The board approved Brewer’s report and also several routine budget amendments for his department.
• Approved the acceptance by the Hancock Co. Election Commission of a grant in the amount of $1,837.02 from the Tennessee Election Commission.
• Heard from Mayor Harrison that due to problems with the compactor at the county’s Convenience Center, he placed an “emergency” order for a new unit.
The mayor said that the aging piece of equipment is “absolutely necessary” in dealing with the county’s solid waste, and that replacement parts are getting almost impossible to find.
The South Carolina firm that will be installing the new unit will also rebuild the county’s old compactor for use as a backup, Harrison said.
“We got it working for now, but we’re having a lot of diffciulties with the controls and the oil compressor,” he said.
Harrison said he spoke to state auditors who said that such a need qualified as an “emergency” need without having to advertise for competitive bids.
The $20,000 cost of the new unit, and rebilding the old machine, was approved unanimously.
