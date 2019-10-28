ROGERSVILLE — Frankie R. Davis, age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a lifelong member of Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department.
Frankie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served on the USS Independence. He was a member of the American Legion post. He was also a member of Overton Lodge #5 Free and Accepted Masons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Velvo Davis; brothers, Coy Davis, Roy Davis; and sister, Juanita Spivey.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Davis; daughter, Karen Davenport; son, David Minor (Vivian); brother, Perry Davis (Bonnie); grandchildren, Matthew Davenport (Lindsay), Kristen Davenport; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Grayson Davenport; nephews, Jim and Myers Davis; and niece, Mary Alice Nefferty.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Jeremy Elkins officiating. U.S. Navy and Hawkins County Color Guard will conduct military graveside services on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
