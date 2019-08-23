ROGERSVILLE — On August 13, 2019, eight local veterans who make their homes at Rogersville’s Signature Assistive Living Center were presented with handmade quilts from Quilts of Valor, whose mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The veterans who received quilts at the ceremony included Walter Campbell, Zeno Frank Davis, Charles Dunn, John Elkins, Jim Hall, James Killebrew, Hayden Mallory and David Hershel Williams.
The eight veterans together represented the Army, Navy and Air Force as well as World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Lena Hewitt and Jean Elkins of Quilts of Valor presented each veteran with their quilt and a certificate. Several members of the Knights of Columbus were in attendance along with Dennis Elkins of Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21 and Maria Cerniauska of the Mountain Home VA Hospital.
Quilts of Valor was founded in 2003, and over 200,000 handmade quilts have been awarded across the nation so far. As for the quilts presented at the event, Hewitt made seven of them by hand, and Jean Elkins made the other. Hewitt has presented over 50 quilts to Hawkins Co. veterans during her time with Quilts of Valor and has made almost every one of them.
If you would like to nominate a veteran for a Quilt of Valor, you can submit his or her name at the following online form through the Quilts of Valor website https://www.qovf.org/request-qov/.
