ROGERSVILLE – We need you! We need you, Hawkins County people! We need your stories! We need your stories of the past ... those you experienced and/or those of your family before you.
Have you ever asked yourself, “I wish I had asked Granddaddy how he used this tool”? Or, “I wish I had asked Aunt Lillian, why she trimmed the pork roast a certain way, before she put it in the pan?” But they’re gone now; and I’ll never know the answer. Or maybe your children asked you to write your memoirs? Well, we can help you get started.
Hawkins Conversations and Stories was created informally when storyteller, Doc McConnell, used to set up a few chairs in an open area on one of the squares in Rogersville during a festival. During the event, he would invite people to come visit and share stories. Recently, Hannah McConnell Gillenwater and Guerry McConnell, have been bringing the conversations and stories sharing back through scheduled events.
The first “story circle” was held at Rogersville Depot in October and we had a great time reminiscing about work and fun during the Fall. We can continue with that, and add some stories about what experiences the Holidays brought us.
Please join us to share your stories, at Rogersville Depot on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m., to reminisce and share.
