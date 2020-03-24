BREAKING NEWS: Employee of Rogersville's ABB tests positive for COVID-19

The Review confirmed around 4:30 p.m. today that an employee of the ABB manufacturing facility (formerly known as Baldor Electric Company) in Rogersville has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story, and the Review will provide updates as they are made available.
"We can confirm that an employee of the ABB manufacturing facility in Rogersville, Tennessee, tested positive for COVID-19," Tracy Long, Vice President for Communications at ABB told the Review today. "We have taken – and will continue to take – all necessary precautionary measures, following the applicable guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC). While continuing to monitor the situation, we will keep updating our employees with further guidance as necessary, and will take appropriate measures to mitigate the impact for our customers."
