October 24
Aggravated Assault: Bobby Lynn Lawson, 60, of Mohawk, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated assault, Dep. M. Seals reported.
October 27
Failure to Appear: Teresa Nicole Arnold, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
October 28
Possession of Methamphetamine, Other Charges: Travis James Hall, 34, of Virginia, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Evading Arrest, Sgt. Stacy Vaughn reported.
Aggravated Assault: Zachary Monroe Lawson, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated assault, Dep. Austin West reported.
Financial Responsibility, Other Charges: Joshua Steven Ferrell, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on suspended or revoked license, financial responsibility, and unlawful removal of registration plate, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Failure to Appear: Travis Evan Livesay, 31, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
October 29
Failure to Appear: Michael Timothy Brooks, 41, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Austin West reported.
Failure to Appear, Other Charges: Austin Brett Vaughn, 24, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, evading arrest by foot, and violation of probation, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Aggravated Assault: Rodney Carl Johnson, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
October 30
Violation of Probation: Kenny Ray Cope, 38, of Bean Station, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
Violation of Probation: David Keith Dishner, 24, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Evading Arrest, Other Charges: Nathaniel Conrad Ivy, 18, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of light law, evading arrest by foot, and expired drivers license, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Failure to Appear, Other Charges: Brandon Shawn Self, 28, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Failure to Appear: David J. Derrick, 20, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Ernesto Rodriguez reported.
Failure to Appear: Elizabeth Kate Waddell, 34, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Austin West reported.
Domestic Assault, Other Charges: Ricky Ryan Laster, 23, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault, failure to appear, and violation of probation, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Resisting Arrest, Other Charges: Ana Alyssa Morgan, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and filing a false report, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Violation of Probation: Heather Lynn Rogers, 29, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Dana Ann Dyer, 40, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. J. Hurley reported.
Violation of Probation: Michael Adam Yuranko, 38, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Ernesto Rodriguez reported.
Filing False Report, Other Charges: Danny Baltes, 39, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with filing a false report and resisting arrest, stop frisk halt, obstruction of Process, Det. Brian Boggs reported.
October 31
Failure to Appear: Aaron Tyler Pounders, 32, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. M. Seals reported.
November 1
Shoplifting, Other Charges: Eve Collins, 33, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with shoplifting and Simple Possession of Casual Exchange, Dep. Ronald Jarnigan reported.
Criminal Impersonation, Other Charges: Tanner Marshall Couch, 27, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, failure to appear, and violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Failure to Appear: Linda Faye McAlister, 44, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Failure to Appear: Mary Lynn Setsor, 46, of Kyles Ford, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
November 3
Failure to Appear: Danny Wayne Brooks, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Failure to Appear: Jason Lonnie Salyer, 27, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
Failure to Appear: Alan Michael Short, 47, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
November 4
Attachment (Child Support): Sarah Elain Pearson, 25, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Failure to Appear: Dorvan Chancey Stoneman, 33, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
Violation of Probation: Kelly Paul McLain, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Domestic Assault: Johnathan Megal Lawson, 32, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Filing False Report, Other Charges: Victor John Arnold, 25, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with filing a false report and theft over $2500, Det. Brian Boggs reported.
November 5
Failure to Appear: Rocky D. Mowell, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Domestic Assault: Deborah A. Pennock, 57, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
November 6
Failure to Appear: Elizabeth Joanna Gilliam, 34, of Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Public Intoxication: Ronnie Levon Penley, 50, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Revoked License, Other Charges: Timothy Dillion Neumann, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked and Possession of Schedule III, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Revoked License, Other Charges: Scottie Joe Rogers, 54, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with speeding 76/45 and driving on revoked, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Failure to Appear, Other Charges: Douglas L. Salyer, 42, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, stop sign violation, driving on revoked, and evading arrest by foot, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Theft: Stephanie Michelle Pell, 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with theft over $1000, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Revoked License: Ashley Wayne Trent, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Morgan Brittany Ayers, 24, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Legend Drugs, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
