ROGERSVILLE — Earl Carson Lawson, Jr., age 65 of Rogersville passed away suddenly Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
He attended My Father’s House. He was retired from the Tennessee Eastman and was owner operator of Earl’s Cycle Repair. He was loved by everyone that he met. Everyone always left with a hug, kiss and “I love you”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl, Sr. and Shirley Kinley Lawson; brother, Mike Lawson, father-in-law and mother-in-law, James R. and Marlene Christian; and brothers-in-law, Gary and Shawn Christian.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Kimberly Christian Lawson; granddaughter, who she knew as “Daddy”, Ariana (Scooter) Lawson; daughters, Amy Lawson and Brandi Lawson; granddaughter, Chelsea (Derik) Linger; grandson, Garrett Carson Greene; great-grandsons, Sylas Carson Linger and Abram Linger; sisters, Barbara (Greg) Harr, Kathy (Ron) Carter, and Dinah (Charlie) Lipe; brothers, Johnny (Mary) Lawson, Gary (Mary) Lawson, and LeRoy (Shirley) Lawson; several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., with Ed Barnett and Robert Cooper officiating. Special music will be provided by the Lawson family. Graveside services will be at 12 noon Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Magnolia Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his brothers and biker brothers. Those wishing to go to the cemetery meet at the funeral home by 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
