CHURCH HILL — An early morning crash on Sept. 11, 2019, claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
A report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that Kenneth Miller, 70, of Rogersville, was killed when his 2004 Kawasaki V5L was struck by a 2007 Ford F150 pickup, driven by Jason Christie, 38, of Church Hill.
The accident happened at 5:55 a.m. at the intersection of US11W and New Canton Road.
According to THP, Christie was travelling south on New Canton Road and crossed the southbound and then the northbound lanes of US11W attempting to get to Holston Mill Road.
Christie failed to see the motorcycle and pulled into its right-of-way, the THP report states. The pickup struck the motorcycle on US11W, with both vehicles coming to a final rest in the roadway.
Christie wasn't injured and no citations were issued, the report states.
Trooper Dossett was the investigating officer.
