SNEEDVILLE — Here are photos (in no particular order) of HCMS science teacher Keesha McFarland’s students — who placed in the Top 10 of the school’s recent Science Fair — and their exhibits. Congratulations to all from The Hancock Co. Eagle!
Latest News
- AtWork Group Announces 16 Percent Year Over Year Sales Growth in 2019
- Pop Smoke laid to rest in Brooklyn
- Vanessa Hudgens gets tattoo of naked angel
- Ellie Goulding: Married life is wonderful
- Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard to be a dad for third time
- Red Zone podcast: Badgers on cusp of Big Ten title and spring practices are almost here
- Pete Davidson: Ariana Grande made me famous
- Kim Kardashian West pays tribute to executed death row inmate
Most Popular
Articles
- Hawkins wife, mother, USAF Vet, to run as Democrat for U.S. House
- KPD to conduct seatbelt, sobriety checkpoints
- Kingsport PD searching for two suspects on drug-related indictments
- HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Warrants issued for arrest on aggravated cruelty to animals, theft of firearms
- Stanley Valley VFD may be “asked to vacate premise” if they stop operating as a community center
- Two Hawkins students inducted into Kappa Beta Delta
- Portion of proceeds from TUAC event will benefit Friends and Neighbors
- Volunteer High School Senior Night
- Hawkins students compete in Regional 4-H Speaking Contests
- New splashpad at Church Hill’s Derrick Park scheduled for June 6 completion
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.