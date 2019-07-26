July 27
ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL: Hunley Farm, AFG Rd., Surgoinsville, gates open at 3:00 p.m. admission is $6 per person, children under 12 free. All proceeds go to Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Dept.
JANE AUSTIN REGENCY TEA: at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. $30 per person, reservations required. Visit Ramsey House.org or call 865-546-0745.
July 28
REEVES ANNUAL FAMILY REUNION: For the descendants of Edgar and Bonnie Reeves, at the American Legion Post, in Rogersville. Lunch will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. Bring your family, some of your favorite food, and pictures. Join us and let’s share some good food and sweet memories.
RALLY AT THE RIVER: a one day youth event, at 214 Kincheloe Rd. (near Laurel Run Park), Church Hill, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Free food, games, entertainment, a concert by Kaitlyn Baker and special message by Chris Brown. For more information contact Patty Clark at 423-782-7672.
SINGING: with the Voice of Praise, Mt. Moriah Church, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Everyone welcome!
FREE COMMUNITY COOKOUT: First United Methodist Church, 115 Church St., Bulls Gap, at 12:00 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, lots of sides, and desserts. Meet our congregation and enjoy good food, good fellowship and good music. For more information contact Pastor Wayne Bromberg 865-712-7111 or pstwayne@outlook.com
July 29
MID/SUMMER FALL WOODEN BAT LEAGUE: Bean Station Parks & Recreation, $325 entry fee, bats are provided. Slow men’s pitch and co-ed. For more information contact Ben Waller at 865-566-7246 or Eddie Douglas at 865-567-1143.
July 30
COVERED DISH MEAL AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville, Covered dish meal starts at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 3
HOPE HELPS TN GARAGE SALE: 4540 West Stone Dr., Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. $1 and $5 bag sales, furniture, collectibles, dishes, and more. Other vendors are welcome to set up. Will accept donations and volunteers needed.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., beginning at 4:00 p.m. Music by Twin Springs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 5
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 6
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Aug. 9
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 11
HOMECOMING/SINGING: with Locust Ridge, West View Baptist Church, at 10:30 a.m.
HOMECOMING: Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd. Service starts at 10:00 a.m., lunch will follow. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Aug. 12
NORTHEAST REGIONAL HEALTH COUNCIL: Northeast Tenn. Regional Health Office, 185 Treasure Lane, Johnson City, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Agenda items include: Frontier Health-Access to Behavioral Health Services. Open to the public.
Aug. 13
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 16
BABY SHOWER: at the Hawkins County Health Dept., 201 Park Blvd, Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Honoring all Pregnant Women, New Moms & Breastfeeding Moms.
Aug. 17
2nd ANNUAL KELLY CRITTENDEN MEMORIAL BLUEGRASS BBQ: Cherokee Park, Morristown, from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Admission is free.
Aug. 18
HORNE/HORN REUNION: Eastman Shelter #9, from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Bring covered dishes and drinks, as well as old pictures.
SPECIAL SINGING: with the Lawson Family, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., is beginning at 6:00 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Aug. 25
GUEST SINGERS: One Purpose, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., beginning at 10:00 a.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Aug. 26
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Aug. 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 1
Sept. 1

ANCIENT SOUNDS CELTIC & APPALACHIAN OUTDOOR MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Sept. 7
HOPE HELPS TN GARAGE SALE: 4540 West Stone Dr., Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. $1 and $5 bag sales, furniture, collectibles, dishes, and more. Other vendors are welcome to set up. Will accept donations and volunteers needed.
Sept. 8
SINGING: with Brian Burchfield, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
FIELDS, WILLIAMS, MAYO, HORTON REUNION: at Laurel Run Park, Shelter #10, beginning at 12:00 p.m. For more information call (423) 272-2755 or email edalvis2000@yahoo.com.
Sept. 9
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 14
BAYS MOUNTAIN 15 MILE TRAIL RACE: Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King & Queen Competition.
Sept. 23
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Oct. 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 8
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 11
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 12
PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN 10 MILE TRAIL RACE: Phipps Bend, Surgoinsville, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King and Queen Competition.
Oct. 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 28
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 3
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 12
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 25
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 23
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
