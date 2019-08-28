ABINGDON, VA — Company officials recently announced that Food City will once again be providing flu vaccinations this immunization season.
“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City has offered the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the immunization of thousands of patients for over a decade”, Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations, said.
Seasonal flu vaccine provides protection against the most common strains of influenza. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City's immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability.
Visit foodcity.com for a complete list of immunizing locations.
Food City Pharmacy will be following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines. While all individuals are encouraged to receive a flu shot, the CDC classifies the following individuals as High Risk for Influenza:
• persons 65 or older;
• residents of long-term care facilities;
• persons two-64 years of age with co-morbid (more than one disease) conditions;
• pregnant women;
• healthcare personnel who provide direct patient care or household contacts; and,
• out-of-home caregivers of children under six months of age.
The CDC strongly recommends that High Risk individuals receive a flu shot. Food City Pharmacists can immunize individuals age 14 years and older.
Flu vaccines are available in Quadravalent or High Dose. Insurance, including Medicare Part B will be accepted, many with a zero copay. Other vaccines, including pneumonia and shingles shots, will be available as well.
Flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter months. Influenza activity often begins to increase in October and November. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February and can last as late as May.
