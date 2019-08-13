SURGOINSVILLE — A driver who was approaching a Hawkins County school bus on Monday afternoon lost control of his vehicle, overturned, and reportedly walked away from the scene.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review on Tuesday morning that his department was still working the incident and that “details are limited at this time”.
Hawkins Co. Director of Schools Matt Hixson said that the bus driver and students were held at the scene until authorities could interview the bus driver as an eyewitness.
Rolando Benavides, Transportation Supervisor for Hawkins County Schools, told the Review that Bus 34 was heading up Main Street in Surgoinsville when a car coming toward the bus in the opposite lane “seemed to lose control and went off the road a little on his side”.
“The driver then over-corrected which took him straight across the front of the bus and flipped over in the grass close to the entry of Phipps Road,” Benavides said. “Our driver then contacted Central Dispatch to let them know what had happened. Some other drivers that saw what had happened did help the driver out of his car and the driver started walking away. Our bus driver stayed until the police came and took any information they needed from him and then completed his route.”
The bus was not hit, Benavides said.
The name of the driver was not available at presstime.
Additional details will be published as they are made available to the Review.
The photo accompanying this article was submitted by a Review reader.
