SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins Co. Deputy who had knowledge that a Surgoinsville man did not have a valid driver license made a traffic stop last week and discovered that not only was his license still revoked, but he was also driving a stolen vehicle.
Sgt. Stacy Vaughan said in his report that about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020, he observed a black 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Jacob Kyle Robinson, 27, pull into a Surgoinsville business on US11W.
Vaughan said he knew from a previous arrest that Robinson did not have a driver license.
A check of the tag on the car through the NCIC system revealed it to be registered to another vehicle, and the vehicle itself was not currently registered.
Vaughan confirmed that Robinson’s license had been revoked most recently for a DUI conviction in April, 2013, and that he had previous “driving on revoked license” charges, one in 2016 and three in 2017.
The vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Civic’s dash and driver’s-side door had been removed, Vaughan said.
Another VIN was located elsewhere on the vehicle and a check through NCIC revealed the vehicle to have been reported stolen out of Kingsport.
The Kingsport Police Department requested that Hilltop Towing tow and take possession of the vehicle.
Robinson was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was charged with:
• Driving on revoked license (fifth);
• Misuse of registration;
• Driving an unregistered vehicle;
• Possession of stolen property; and,
• Altered VIN.
An arraignment date of Jan. 27 was set in General Sessions Court.
