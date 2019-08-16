ROGERSVILLE — Recreational Educational Services, a division of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, will be in Rogersville on Oct. 22-23 to conduct a Strategic Planning Facilities Assessment with the town’s officials and Parks and Recreation staff.
Parks and Recreation Director Brice Lackey told board members at their Aug. 13, 2019 meeting that the study will involve a planning session and will be a real benefit to the town when it comes to successfully applying for grant funding.
“It will be very helpful in knowing what they are looking for,” Lackey told the board.
Lackey also said that “tees” are ready to be installed on the disc golf course and that a nighttime disc golf tournament is planned for next Saturday night.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens reported that the town is still working on the new dog park.
“I have some ideas on how to do that but I want to walk the property and get everyone’s thoughts,” he said.
