ST. CLAIR — Alice Ruby Bledsoe Chesnutt, age 91, of St. Clair, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and an active member of Sal McFadden Circle.
Ruby was a retired school teacher following 30 years of service and was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Jimmy Kyle Chesnutt; parents, Hascue H. and Frances Wilson Bledsoe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kyle and Alice Hicks Chesnutt; brother, Bruce Carter Bledsoe and wife, Christel; niece, Mary Linkous; nephew, Ronnie Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Chesnutt; brothers-in-law, Jess Johnson and Edward "Duck" Hodges.
She is survived by her sister, Beulah Johnson; nephews whom she raised, Thomas A. Bledsoe (Tammy Savage) and Stephen B. Bledsoe; grandsons, Alex Bledsoe and Owen Bledsoe; nieces and nephews, Mary Alice Byington and husband, Wayne, Mary Jane Farmer and husband, Chris, John Hodges and wife, Kathy, Tim Hodges and wife, Barbara; great-nephew, Jordan Hodges; sister-in-law, Peggy Hodges; special friends, John and Elizabeth Tucker; several cousins; and Ruby's dog, Leo.
The family would like to thank the staff of Signature Lifestyles; Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville and Ballad Health’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for all the care they provided Ruby.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, at Liberty Community Cemetery with Pastor John Tucker officiating. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
