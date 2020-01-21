ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville Alderman Craig Kirkpatrick, of Rogersville, passed away early Monday morning, January 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Craig was an active member of his community, and a husband and father. He was a businessman, Alderman for the City of Rogersville, a member of the Water Board, a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Rogersville, a member of the Main Street Program and “a proponent of the growth and stability of the City Park” according to Alderman Mark DeWitte.
He was elected to his first term as Alderman in 2013 and to his second in 2017.
Craig was loved by many and served the town well.
Unfortunately, he had been sick and hospitalized for a while and was absent from the Jan. 14, 2020, BMA meeting. Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells explained that his passing, however, was a surprise.
“The last word I had heard was that he was getting better and had even stepped down to a different unit at the hospital,” Sells said. “Then, all of a sudden I found out that he had passed. The town of Rogersville is going to miss him. He was a good alderman, and all his time was spent doing what he thought was right for the town and its citizens. He was as good church-goer and was very active in different clubs. He was an all-around good guy that the town is going to miss.”
“There are probably very few people that loved Rogersville more than Craig,” DeWitte added. “I don’t recall a time where he ever turned down an opportunity to serve and make Rogersville a better place. I certainly enjoyed serving on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with him. He was quick to give assistance to anyone who asked, and he was a mentor for many younger folks who relied on his advice. He and I had been friends for as long as I can remember, and I always enjoyed talking with him and sharing ideas.”
Alderman Eloise Edwards also remembered Craig fondly.
“I have always enjoyed working with Craig, and he always had the city’s best interest in his mind and his decisions,” she said. “He was always pleasant to work with even when he did not feel his best. In the last few years a lot has been made possible with Craig’s vote of approval. I can remember one particular election when Craig’s mother, Mary Evelyn had come by when we were all working the election on a hot sunny day, and brought everyone a dozen donuts. She got so excited asking the voters to vote for her son that she put the box of donuts on the ground. As the crowd slowed down, we were all ready for a donut. She proceeded to hand the box of donuts to my grandson, Ty, as his mouth was watering for what he thought was a delicious donut. To his surprise he opened the box a box of ants, I can honestly say I have never seen so many ants in one place. Mary Evelyn in her own words said, ‘Oh shucks, piss ants don’t eat much’ and wiped the donut off on her pants and enjoyed a donut. Ty looked at her and said, ‘no thank you!’
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick and is survived by his loving wife, Judy, who is the Register of Deeds for Hawkins County.
Also left to remember him are his son, Scott (LeAnn) Stewart; grandson, Hunter Mowell; and sister, Nancy (Whit) Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Trey Meek officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad or First Baptist Church Youth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
