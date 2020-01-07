SURGOINSVILLE — Murlice Allen Carpenter, age 84, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville and was retired from Holliston Mills.
He had a full life of community service which included; Fire Chief for the Surgoinsville Volunteer Fire Dept for 36 years; President of The Fireman’s Association; Charter member of the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad; Clay Masonic Lodge #386; Jericho Shrine Temple (Coyote go-carts, 40 years); Board of Directors with The United Way of Hawkins County; and Board of Directors of 911.
He was preceded in death by, parents, Allen and Effie Carpenter, and brother; Burnett Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years; Alma Carpenter; three daughters, Shona Barrett (Keith) of Rogersville, Kathy Weatherly (Darrell) of Mt. Carmel, and JoAnn Viars (Ken) of Sevierville; two sons, Michael Carpenter of Hendersonville, NC, and Johnny Carpenter of Church Hill; grandchildren, Beth Barrett, Josh and Christina Hullette, Rebecca Weatherly, Joseph Weatherly, Wesley and Sarah Carpenter, Allison Carpenter, Stacey Grissett (Tyrone), Johnny Carpenter, Ella Carpenter, and Jordyn Winegar-Collis; 14 great grandchildren; two sisters, Bea Williams and Aileen Miller (Gordon); and two brothers, Paul Carpenter (Wanda) and J.D. Carpenter (Doris).
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 12 noon until 2 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Casey Skelton, Rev. Johnny Carr, Rev. Tecky Hicks and Rev. Lee Knowles officiating. Clay Masonic Lodge will conduct the Masonic Service. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jericho Shrine Club.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
