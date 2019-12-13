BULLS GAP--Bulls Gap School was excited to host an author visit with Mr. Andrew Maraniss.
Mr. Maraniss is the author of two narrative nonfiction books: “Strong Inside,” a biography of Perry Wallace, and “Games of Deception,” centered on the U.S. basketball team in the 1936 Olympics.
Grades 5-8 listened to Mr. Maraniss speak in the gym, followed by visits to classrooms and lunch in the library with a number of students and teachers who read “Strong Inside.” This visit was made possible by funding from the Rural LIFE Grant for middle school literacy, and the BGS Booster Club assisted with accommodations at the Hale Spring Inn.
