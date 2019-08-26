KINGSPORT — East Tennessee State University at Kingsport Allandale will hold a Fall Yard Sale on Friday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot at 1501 University Boulevard.
Members of the community are invited to participate as both buyers and sellers. No reservation is required and there is no cost to participate. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. for vendor setup. Vendors must provide their own tables.
The Kingsport Student Service Organization, sponsor of the Fall Yard Sale, will collect monetary donations from vendors and shoppers. Proceeds will go to the Megan Smith Scholarship Fund. A 2008 graduate of Volunteer High School, Smith had just completed her first year at ETSU at Kingsport Allandale at the time of her death in 2009. The Megan Smith Scholarship has been awarded to students from Volunteer High School for the past eight years.
For more information, contact Debbie Marsh at 423-392-8000 or marshd@etsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.