SNEEDVILLE — Planning on taking a trip abroad and need a U.S. Passport?
The Sneedville Post Office will help local residents through that process on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, during a Passport Fair.
The event will be held from 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. at the Post Office, located at 1314A Main Street.
Chris McGuire said that persons may pick up an application at the event or download an application and fill it out in advance by logging onto http://travel.state.gov/passport/passport.
Items that persons need to bring with them include:
• Proof of U.S. citizenship (a previous passport, a CERTIFIED copy of birth certificate or naturalization papers); and,
• Proof of Identity (a valid driver license); and,
• Two identical passport-size photos (photos can also be made at the event for a $15 fee).
Passport application fees are:
• For persons age 16 or older — Dept. of State Passport Fee, $110; Passport Card Fee, $30; Dept. of State Expedited Processing Fee, $60; USPS Acceptance Fee, $35; and (if the applicant does not have the two required photos), a Passport Photo fee of $15.
• For persons age 15 and younger the Dept. of State Passport Fee is $80 and the Passport Card Fee is $15. All of the other charges as listed for ages 16 and above apply.
In addition, to have the passport delivered to the customer via USPS Express Mail ranges from $15.45 — $23.75, if desired.
Cash or checks only can be accepted ... no credit/debit cards.
For more information, readers may call McGuire at 423-733-2242 or drop by the Sneedville Post Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.