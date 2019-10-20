ROGERSVILLE — Anna Collins, age 57, of Rogersville, joined her parents in heaven with the angels on Friday, October 18, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
A daughter of the late Robert and Louise Asher Babbs, she was a member of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church and attended New Freedom Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Michael Babbs.
She worked as an LPN at Signature Healthcare for more than 25 years and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, going to church, camping, sewing, and just spending time with her family. She had a great love for her God and had confidence that she would see Him one day.
Survivors include her loving husband of 22 years, Luther Collins, Jr.; daughters, Rebecca Justice and husband Adam, and Rain Brooks; sons, Michael Braford and wife Sue, and Luke Brooks; step-children, Shane and Sidney Collins; 15 grandchildren; sisters, Carol Babbs, Dessie Sproles, and Elaine Kaiser; brother, William Babbs; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark Dickerson officiating. Special music will be provided by New Freedom Singers. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.