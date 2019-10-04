MORRISTOWN — The Hamblen County Genealogical Society is proud to announce the cover for the 150th Anniversary History and Families book set to be released in 2020. The cover is a luxurious navy leatherette featuring a yellow embossed seal highlighting Hamblen County’s 150th anniversary with a seal highlighting five main components to the county — families, schools, churches, organizations, and businesses.
Brochures describing in detail the book project are with the HCGS and they invite all who live or have lived in Hamblen County to submit your family biography of up to 500 words and a photo for free to be included in the book. The brochures have sample family bio’s and photos, and an order form to reserve your copy of the book.
“Our 150th Anniversary is such a milestone year in 2020, and we want everyone to submit their family history for free in the book. It’s easy to do, and we will also help you write it if you want to send me an email, or meet us at the Morristown Library front conference room every Tuesday from 10 am to Noon,” said Earleen Sides, President of the HCGS.
Contact Earleen Sides at EarleenSides@gmail.com or call her (205) 305-6504 for more information or to receive your brochure. The extended deadline to submit your family biography or purchase a copy is November 15, 2019.
