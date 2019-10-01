SNEEDVILLE — Fourteen members from Hancock County’s Volunteer Fire Departments received 16 hours of Low Angle Rope Rescue training over the weekend of Sept 21 and 22.
Due to no participation from three of the departments in the county, the class was opened up to outside agencies and members from Church Hill and the Grainger County Rescue Squad also participated in the class.
The class was taught by instructors from the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy.
This was an entry-level class for rope-rescue personnel. The class meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Associations’ (N.F.P.A.) Awareness Level for rope rescue standards outlined in 1670 & Level 1 of 1006. Thorough equipment familiarization and safety lecture with “Hands-on” experience and knowledge obtained through most of the class.
Students gained knowledge in knots used in rope rescue, anchoring techniques, raising and lowering mechanical advantage systems, patient tie-in to the litter, low angle litter rigging and multiple low angle rescues. The class concentrated on patient rescue from a steep grade.
Everyone who attended the class agreed that the training was excellent and helped better prepare us to be able to safely and efficiently perform low angle rescue operations.
We would like to thank the Hancock County Commission for their thoughtfulness and concern for the safety and wellbeing of the citizens by paying for the firefighters to have this course delivered in Hancock County.
If you might be interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, please contact your local fire chief for more information. Every fire department in Hancock County is in desperate need of firefighters.
