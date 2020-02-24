ROGERSVILLE — Norma Jean Way, of Rogersville, age 86, passed away in Gatesville, TX, on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Way.
She is survived by her son, David Way, of Gatesville, TX; and brother-in-law, Roy Williams.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.