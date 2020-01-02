Roy H. Thomas, age 59, a long time resident of Hawkins County, unexpectedly passed from his earthly home on December 25, 2019.
Roy was a wonderful and loving son, brother, husband, second dad, and most of all, his pride of life, a “Pap” to eight grandchildren who simply adored him!
Anyone who had the pleasure to know him, knew him for his beautiful smile, his contagious laughter at his own silly jokes, little songs that he sung to all.
He was a jack of all trades with so much God given talent! He was employed at Hawkins County Gas Utility and loved to farm, and raise angus cattle along with his side-kick, Tanner, who helped “Pap” tremendously on the farm.
He is survived by his mother, Viola Thomas; his loving wife, Michelle Thomas; brothers, Drexell and wife Caroll, Jim and wife Kristie; three stepchildren who thought of him as their second dad, Brandon and Stephanie Ramey, Andrea and Chris Shanks, and Kristen Ramey; eight adoring grandchildren, Kera, Tanner, Hannah, Aiden, Jacob, Leah, John, Landon; four nephews, Dakota, Seth, Carson, Brennan; two nieces, Jenna and Kayla; several cousins; and special aunt and uncle, Rose and Miller Ferrell.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m., with Rev. Floyd Looney and Chris Shanks officiating. Graveside services followed in McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
