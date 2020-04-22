SURGOINSVILLE — An Arkansas man who made rambling, incoherent statements and smelled of ether was arrested and charged with theft of over $10,000, and aggravated assault.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Lamons said in a report that about 6:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020, he was dispatched to an address on Phipps Bend Road, in Surgoinsville, in reference to a vehicle being stolen.
There, he made contact with Tyler Smith who advised the officer that he and Christopher Reeves were pulling a “parts” vehicle — a 2003 Ford F350 truck used for farm purposes — from a building in the Industrial Park to load it onto a trailer that was attached to Smith’s truck.
When they came around the corner, Smith saw a man unhooking the trailer and trying to take the truck.
Reeves “took off on the tractor to try and stop the male but was unsuccessful”, Lamons noted.
“Tyler (Smith) stated the male then drove towards him,” the report continues. “He was able to get in front of the truck trying to stop it and the male continued to drive forward, almost running him over,” Lamons wrote. “Tyler stated he told him he was calling the police and he (the male) told him to, ‘call, I don’t care.’”
The man, who was later identified as Roy Russell Montgomery, 49, of Conway, Arkansas, drove down a gravel road, came walking back along the roadway, and asked a passerby for a ride.
Lamons said he identified Montgomery as the passenger in the truck, and noted that the man smelled “strongly of ether”.
“I conducted a search of Roy which revealed a title with Tyler Smith’s name on it and a black iPhone® with a screen saver of Tyler,” Lamons wrote.
In questioning the man, Montgomery told the deputy that he was a “federal agent and he worked for the U.S. Marines”.
In “rambling” and “incomplete sentences”, Montgomery said that he bought the truck six months ago, saw it parked there, and “decided to get it and drove it down the road”.
Montgomery told Lamons that he tried to turn around but that the vehicle became stuck, “so he left it”.
Montgomery also said that, “they had been trying to kill him for 40 years”, but did not elaborate on who “they” were.
The vehicle was found to be stuck in a ditch about one-half mile down the road.
At the time the arrest report was filed, a date had not been set for Montgomery’s arraignment in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.