The Hawkins Co. Humane Society hosted their first annual Auction for the Animals on Dec. 13 at Rogersville’s Occasions on the Square.
“We had an amazing turnout,” Hawkins Co. Humane Society Manager Sandy Behnke told the Review.
In fact, over 100 items were donated and auctioned off. All money generated from the auction benefitted the Humane Society.
“We would like to thank everyone who donated and participated in the auction,” Behnke added.
Check out the online version of this article at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/ for more photos.
