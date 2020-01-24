ROGERSVILLE — Garland "Gart" Hickman, age 93, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his son, Harold; and daughter, Donna Dean and her fiancee Don Mayes.
Gart was the owner and operator of Rogersville Glass Company and best known as "the old man laying on the glass table". He always had a joke for everyone he saw.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Hickman; sons, Randy Hickman and wife, Donna, and Larry Hickman; daughters, Cathy Bowery and husband, Bill, Mildred Duncan and husband, Donnie, Teresa Hickman, Janet Hickman, and Julie Hickman; and special grandchildren, Tina Herron, Cameron Spears, and Libby "Curly" Hickman who took him on some wild car rides.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Signature Healthcare, and to his roommate, Mr. Wayne Lawson and wife Shirley who helped Gart in any way they could.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery with Jim Manis officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
