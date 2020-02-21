What’s it like to be a leapling: Lisa Linkous

Lisa Linkous can officially call herself a teenager now, as she will turn 13 on Feb. 29.
That is, of course, if you count the years in which she has technically had a birthday.
This is the third article in a three-part series in which the Review will individually introduce three Hawkins County ‘leaplings:’ Noah Hawk, Kelley Jackson and Lisa Linkous.
A rarity
When you look at it from a statistical point of view, it’s quite a rarity to be born on Leap Day, and it’s even more fascinating that the Review was able to find three in Hawkins County!
An article from ThoughtCo.com explained the rarity like this:
“Assuming that birthdays are spread uniformly throughout the year, a leap day birthday on February 29 is the least probable of all birthdays. We start by counting the number of calendar days in a four-year cycle. Three of these years have 365 days in them. The fourth year, a leap year has 366 days. The sum of all of these is 365+365+365+366 = 1461. Only one of these days is a leap day. Therefore, the probability of a leap day birthday is 1/1461. This means that less than 0.07% of the world’s population was born on a leap day.”
Do you celebrate differently on leap year?
“I always make people buy me extra presents on Leap Year,” she said with a laugh. “Because I will say, ‘this is my real birthday. In all honestly, though, I don’t really do anything different on Leap Year versus other years. It’s just a cool feeling.”
Though Lisa doesn’t have anything “too fancy” planned for this year’s celebration, she explained that she and her family may go out for a nice dinner to celebrate.
This year is particularly nice, since Feb. 29 falls on a Saturday.
Were you due to be born on Leap Day?
Though neither Noah Hawk or Kelley Jackson were due to be born on Leap Day, Lisa told the Review that she’s actually not sure if she was born on her due day or not.
“I’ve actually never asked that question, but I’m pretty sure I wasn’t due on that day,” she said.
What day do you celebrate on?
“I always celebrate it on Feb. 28, and I always tell everyone it’s because I’m too impatient to wait an extra day,” she joked. “This makes sense to me because my birthday is in February. Why not celebrate in February even when the day’s not there?”
Have you ever had any problems with official documents?
Thankfully, none of the ‘leaplings’ the Review spoke with has never had any problems with any legal documents, but they all noted that electronic documents can sometimes be tricky when the website requires that you select your birthday from a menu.
“Some websites don’t recognize Feb. 29,” she said. “There’s not a lot you can do in that situation, so I just use Feb. 28 any time I’ve run into a problem like that. I did go on a cruise last year, and people looked at it funny because they really closely examine your documents.”
Lisa turned 21 on Feb. 29, 1989; however, her birthday technically didn’t exist that year, as it wasn’t a leap year.
As far as running into any problems when she turned 21, she explained that she avoided them.
“I wasn’t one of those people who was so excited for their 21{sup}st{/sup} birthday so that I could drink because I don’t drink,” she said. “So, it really wasn’t a big deal to me. I just considered, ‘okay, I’m 21 now’ on Feb. 28 and never even gave it a second thought.”
Advantages and disadvantages?
“Everybody always asks me how old I really am,” she added with a laugh. “That’s one of the funny things about having this birthday.”
In fact, this was a pretty common theme among the three ‘leaplings,’ as each of them has heard plenty of jokes about their ‘actual’ age.
“I joke with my husband all the time that he is married to jailbait,” she said.
Though she went on to explain that most of her family never makes a big deal of the fact that she was born on Leap Day, Lisa’s daughter was pretty excited to surpass her mother in age.
Each of the ‘leaplings’ also explained that their birthday often makes for a great conversation starter.
“It’s pretty fun, and it gets interesting because people always tell me, ‘Wow! I’ve never known anyone who was a Leap Day baby,” she said. “People get a kick out of it.”
Though some of the ‘leaplings’ the Review spoke with had never met another ‘leapling,’ Lisa explained that she has actually met several through the years.
“We always remember each other’s birthday, of course,” she said. “But, when you’re a Leap Day baby, no one forgets your birthday anyway. There’s even some Leap Year groups across the country, and I joined a Facebook group of them one time.”
As far as the biggest perk of her birthday, Lisa said with a laugh, “I age way more slowly than the rest of the population.”
