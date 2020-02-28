ROGERSVILLE — According to unofficial totals, by the time Early Voting had ended in Hawkins County on Feb. 25, 2,107 persons had cast their ballots in the March 3, 2020 Presidential Preference Primaries and Hawkins Co. Primaries.
Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers’ report shows that of that number:
• 521 ballots were cast by Democrats;
• 1,586 ballots were cast by Republicans;
• 1,974 ballots were cast in person at the Hawkins Co. Courthouse and the Satellite location in Church Hill;
• Four ballots were received from deployed Military personnel;
• 103 absentee ballots were received; and,
• 26 ballots were cast by residents at the Nursing Home.
